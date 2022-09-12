by

Biopharmaceutical company Regulus Therapeutics Inc RGLS shares jumped after topline safety and Pharmacokinetic (PK) data from its Phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD) trial of RGLS8429 in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

shares jumped after topline safety and Pharmacokinetic (PK) data from its Phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD) trial of RGLS8429 in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). ADPKD is characterized by the development of multiple fluid-filled cysts, primarily in the kidneys.

The data exhibited that RGLS8429 has a favorable safety and PK profile. RGLS8429 was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported.

Among the 32 subjects treated with RGLS8429 or placebo, nine adverse events were mild, except one (sinus infection), graded moderate in severity.

Preliminary results suggest plasma exposure is dose-proportional across the four doses tested.

The company initiated its Phase 1b Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) trial of RGLS8429.

The first planned dose level to be tested in patients with ADPKD is 1 mg/kg dosed every other week for three months.

Topline data from the first cohort of patients is expected in 1H 2023.

Price Action: RGLS shares are up 21.4% at $2.05 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

