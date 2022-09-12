ñol

Cardiff Oncology Shares Pop After Lead Asset Data In KRAS-Mutated Colorectal Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 9:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Clinical-stage biotech Cardiff Oncology Inc CRDF announced new preclinical and clinical data from its lead program in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal carcinoma (mCRC) in a second-line setup. 
  • The data featured in a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 included updated data and biomarker analyses from Phase 1b/2 trial for onvansertib plus chemotherapy FOLFIRI and cancer therapy bevacizumab.
  • As of July 26 data cutoff, overall response rate (ORR) and median progression-free survival (mPFS) significantly surpassed those in historical control studies.
  • Related: Cardiff Oncology Slumps On New Data From Lead Program In Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.
  • In an analysis of clinical responses, the KRAS responder group had greater ORR and mPFS than non-responders.
  • Another ESMO presentation discussed a comparison between KRAS responders and non-responders in CRDF’s Expanded Access Program, which included patients who were ineligible to participate in the Phase 1b/2 trial.
  • As of August 5, EAP patients who had received colorectal cancer therapy irinotecan demonstrated clinical benefit in response to onvansertib plus FOLFIRI/bevacizumab.
  • Price Action: CRDF shares are up 6.55% at $3.09 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

