Cardiff Oncology Slumps On New Data From Lead Program In Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 6:05am   Comments
Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) posted new data from Phase 1b/2 trial of onvansertib combined with standard-of-care (SOC) FOLFIRI/bevacizumab for second-line KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

  • The data will be shared at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
  • Among patients treated at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 15 mg/m2, in combination with FOLFIRI-bevacizumab, 12 of 35 (34%) achieved an initial complete response (CR) or partial response (PR).
  • 10 of 35 (29%) achieved a confirmed CR or PR, and 33 of 35 (94%) had the best disease control response.
  • Patients evaluable for response treated at all dose levels, 35% achieved an initial CR or PR, 27% achieved a confirmed CR or PR, and 92% had the best response of disease control.
  • Earlier data announced in September showed that 38% of patients evaluable for response across all dose levels achieved a PR.
  • Median progression free survival across all response-evaluable patients (n = 48) is 9.4 months.
  • The combination of onvansertib and FOLFIRI/bevacizumab was well-tolerated, with 11% reported treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) being G3/G4.
  • The most common adverse event was neutropenia/neutrophil count decreased, which was manageable and reversible with supportive care.
  • Price Action: CRDF shares are down 14.5% at $5.25 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs colorectal cancerBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

