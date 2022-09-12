ñol

Regeneron's Bispecific Antibodies Show Encouraging Anti Tumor Activity

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 6:07 AM | 1 min read
Regeneron's Bispecific Antibodies Show Encouraging Anti Tumor Activity
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN announced early data for ubamatamab in recurrent ovarian cancer and REGN5093 in MET-altered advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • Within 42 patients who received full doses of ubamatamab, a 14% (6 of 42 patients) overall response rate (ORR) was achieved across dose levels. 
  • The ORR increased to 21% in those without visceral metastases and 31% in those with high MUC16-expressing tumors. 
  • Across dose levels, the disease control rate was 57%, and the median duration of response was 12 months.
  • Preliminary first-in-human results for REGN5093 were also published in an ESMO scientific abstract, with updated data and additional response rates.
  • Among 36 patients with MET-altered advanced NSCLC who received the highest dose tested to date, 6 experienced a partial response, with 5 of these responses occurring in patients who had received prior anti-PD-1 treatment. 
  • No dose-limiting toxicities or treatment-related deaths have been observed as of the data cutoff. 
  • Price Action: REGN shares closed higher by 2.18% at $724.32 on Friday.

