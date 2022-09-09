- Novartis AG NVS has announced results from a new pooled exploratory analysis of the MONALEESA Phase 3 program of Kisqali + endocrine therapy (ET) in advanced breast cancer patients.
- In a subgroup of patients with aggressive forms of hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced breast cancer, Kisqali + ET confirmed nearly one year of additional overall survival (OS) benefit.
- This subgroup analysis found that patients with visceral metastases—including liver metastases and multiple metastatic sites, treated with Kisqali (ribociclib) plus ET in the first-line setting, achieved a median OS of 62.7 months compared to 52.1 months for those treated with endocrine therapy alone.
- Those with liver metastases on Kisqali plus endocrine therapy in the first line achieved 44.2 months median OS compared to 38.1 months for those on endocrine therapy alone.
- First-line treatment with Kisqali-endocrine therapy achieved 57.7 months median OS compared to 49.3 months for those on endocrine therapy alone for patients with visceral metastases in three or more organs.
- Price Action: NVS shares are up 2.13% at $82.99 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
