Novartis' Kisqali Adds One More Year Of Survival Benefit In Breast Cancer Setting

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 9, 2022 8:38 AM | 1 min read
Novartis' Kisqali Adds One More Year Of Survival Benefit In Breast Cancer Setting
  • Novartis AG NVS has announced results from a new pooled exploratory analysis of the MONALEESA Phase 3 program of Kisqali + endocrine therapy (ET) in advanced breast cancer patients.
  • In a subgroup of patients with aggressive forms of hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced breast cancer, Kisqali + ET confirmed nearly one year of additional overall survival (OS) benefit.
  • This subgroup analysis found that patients with visceral metastases—including liver metastases and multiple metastatic sites, treated with Kisqali (ribociclib) plus ET in the first-line setting, achieved a median OS of 62.7 months compared to 52.1 months for those treated with endocrine therapy alone.
  • Those with liver metastases on Kisqali plus endocrine therapy in the first line achieved 44.2 months median OS compared to 38.1 months for those on endocrine therapy alone.
  • First-line treatment with Kisqali-endocrine therapy achieved 57.7 months median OS compared to 49.3 months for those on endocrine therapy alone for patients with visceral metastases in three or more organs.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are up 2.13% at $82.99 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

