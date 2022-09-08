by

announced summary results of the 691-patient trial of fruquintinib. These results have been shared in an abstract of the upcoming presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2022. The MRCT FRESCO-2 study demonstrated that treatment with fruquintinib resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful increase in the primary overall survival (OS) endpoint and key secondary progression-free survival (PFS) endpoint compared to treatment with placebo.

The median OS was 7.4 months for the 461 patients treated with fruquintinib compared to 4.8 months for the 230 patients in the placebo group.

Median PFS was 3.7 months for patients treated with fruquintinib compared to 1.8 months for patients in the placebo group.

The disease control rate was 55.5% in the fruquintinib group compared to 16.1% for patients in the placebo group.

The safety profile of fruquintinib in FRESCO-2 was consistent with previously reported fruquintinib studies.

Price Action: HCM shares are trading 4.74% higher at 13.03 on the last check Thursday.

