- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM announced summary results of the 691-patient trial of fruquintinib. These results have been shared in an abstract of the upcoming presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2022.
- The MRCT FRESCO-2 study demonstrated that treatment with fruquintinib resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful increase in the primary overall survival (OS) endpoint and key secondary progression-free survival (PFS) endpoint compared to treatment with placebo.
- The median OS was 7.4 months for the 461 patients treated with fruquintinib compared to 4.8 months for the 230 patients in the placebo group.
- Median PFS was 3.7 months for patients treated with fruquintinib compared to 1.8 months for patients in the placebo group.
- The disease control rate was 55.5% in the fruquintinib group compared to 16.1% for patients in the placebo group.
- The safety profile of fruquintinib in FRESCO-2 was consistent with previously reported fruquintinib studies.
- Price Action: HCM shares are trading 4.74% higher at 13.03 on the last check Thursday.
