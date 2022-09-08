- Exelixis Inc EXEL announced detailed results from the COSMIC-313 Phase 3 trial cabozantinib (Cabometyx), nivolumab, and ipilimumab combo in untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patients.
- The data are being presented at the 2022 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.
- As previously announced, the cabozantinib combination significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death compared with the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab.
- The cabozantinib combination versus the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab did not demonstrate a significant benefit in overall survival (OS). Therefore, the trial will continue to the next analysis of OS.
- The median progression-free survival (PFS) was not reached for the combination of cabozantinib, nivolumab, and ipilimumab and was 11.3 months for the nivolumab + ipilimumab combo.
- Objective response rates in the PFS intent-to-treat population were 43% and 36%, respectively. The median duration of response was not reached in either treatment arm. PFS subgroup analyses will also be presented at the ESMO meeting.
- The safety profile observed in the trial reflected the known safety profiles for every single agent and the combination regimens used in this study. No new safety signals were identified.
