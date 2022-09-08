- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT with an equal weight rating.
- The analyst notes concerns regarding the Phase 3 EMBARK study, with a modest probability of success (60%) for that study. He also acknowledges that the option value associated with an early filing is not yet fully reflected in SRPT.
- "We see a likely October filing and thus December acceptance as the key catalyst for SRPT into year-end," writes the analyst.
- The question looms whether the FDA wants to approve the treatment ahead of Phase 3 data.
- Related: FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Sarepta's Dose-Expansion Part Of Duchenne Trial.
- If management is granted priority review (based on the regulatory standard, SRP-9001 should qualify), the PDUFA would likely be ~3-6 months ahead of the Phase 3 results.
- Thus, Morgan Stanley expects investors to view the granting of priority review as a positive and will continue to increase the option value reflected in the stock, as high as $150 (assuming the filing is accepted and priority review is granted).
- Assuming approval, Sarepta could be over $200 and ~$75-85 if FDA defers until Phase 3 results.
- Price Action: SRPT shares are up 4.03% at $117.46 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsHealth CarePrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral