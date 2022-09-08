ñol

DBV Technologies Kickstarts Phase 3 Study Of Modified Viaskin Patch For Kids With Peanut Allergy

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 10:27 AM | 1 min read
  • DBV Technologies SA DBVT initiated Phase 3 study, VITESSE, using the modified Viaskin Peanut Patch in peanut-allergic children ages 4 to 7 years. 
  • DBV expects to enroll 600 subjects for participation in the VITESSE study, randomized 2:1 active to placebo. The first patient screened is expected in Q4 2022, with the last patient screened by year-end 2023. 
  • The Company anticipates that the topline results will read out in Q1 2025.
  • Also Read: HC Wainwright Says Viaskin Benefit Affirmed In Toddlers...What's Next?
  • VITESSE is a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized study to assess the efficacy and safety of epicutaneous immunotherapy with the modified Viaskin Peanut 250 µg patch in peanut-allergic children ages 4 to 7 years. 
  • The primary efficacy endpoint is the percentage of treatment responders in the active versus placebo arms at month 12. 
  • Price Action: DBVT shares are up 1.56% at $2.29 on the last check Thursday.

