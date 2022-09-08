- DBV Technologies SA DBVT initiated Phase 3 study, VITESSE, using the modified Viaskin Peanut Patch in peanut-allergic children ages 4 to 7 years.
- DBV expects to enroll 600 subjects for participation in the VITESSE study, randomized 2:1 active to placebo. The first patient screened is expected in Q4 2022, with the last patient screened by year-end 2023.
- The Company anticipates that the topline results will read out in Q1 2025.
- Also Read: HC Wainwright Says Viaskin Benefit Affirmed In Toddlers...What's Next?
- VITESSE is a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized study to assess the efficacy and safety of epicutaneous immunotherapy with the modified Viaskin Peanut 250 µg patch in peanut-allergic children ages 4 to 7 years.
- The primary efficacy endpoint is the percentage of treatment responders in the active versus placebo arms at month 12.
- Price Action: DBVT shares are up 1.56% at $2.29 on the last check Thursday.
