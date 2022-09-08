by

announced preliminary Phase 1/1b monotherapy data for ERAS-007 and ERAS-601 in solid tumor settings. A retrospective pooled analysis of all trials evaluating ERAS-007 or ERAS-601 in advanced solid tumors included Erasca's ongoing HERKULES-1 and FLAGSHP-1 trials and Asana BioSciences' previously completed ASN007-101 trial.

Key findings from the retrospective pooled interim analysis of ERAS-007 and ERAS-601 show that 23% (6/26) of patients with RAS/MAPK-altered non-colorectal cancer (CRC) solid tumors responded (2 confirmed and four unconfirmed PRs) to single agent ERAS-007 or ERAS-601.

44% (4/9) with a subset of BRAF-driven non-CRC solid tumors responded (1 confirmed and three unconfirmed PRs).

ERAS-007 and ERAS-601 had favorable safety and tolerability monotherapy profiles with largely non-overlapping treatment-related adverse events that support combination development.

Recently, Erasca announced a partnership with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate multiple agents from Erasca's pipeline targeting the RAS/MAPK pathway as either single-agent or combination therapies.

Under the terms of the five-year agreement, collaborative preclinical and clinical studies will be conducted in NSCLC and GI malignancies.

The company will initiate a dose escalation trial for ERAS-007 in combination with ERAS-601 in the first half of 2023.

Price Action: ERAS shares are down 17.07% at $7.80 on the last check Thursday.

