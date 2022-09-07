- Mizuho Securities assumes coverage of Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM, with a Buy rating and a price target of $76, representing a 25% upside from the last close is 55% above the initial price target of $49.
- The analyst is conservative on revenues relative to consensus over the near- and mid-term. It is also below consensus on the cost/expense side, finding merit in Axsome's disciplined spending approach.
- Mizuho sees modest novelty in AXSM's candidates, and the markets it addresses feature meaningful branded and generic competition.
- The analyst also notes that a potentially significant opportunity exists given large markets (e.g., major depressive disorder and migraine) and limited efficacy seen with current standards of care.
- Price Action: AXSM shares are up 0.22% at $60.92 on the last check Wednesday.
