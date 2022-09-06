- In its SEC filing, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNA filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and terminated the employment of substantially all of its employees.
- In January, the company announced exploring strategic and financing alternatives.
- The company terminated substantially all of its employees, including Louis Brenner, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Richard D. Katz, Chief Financial Officer.
- The company said it intends to continue operating at a reduced level.
- Allena expects the filing to cancel or extinguish all outstanding shares without any payment or other distribution.
- After receiving a Nasdaq delisting warning, Allena requested a hearing, said it is unlikely to pursue the hearing, and expects its stock to be soon suspended.
- Last month, the company signaled it lacks the financial resources to conduct studies for ALLN-346 for hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.
- Earlier this year, Allena terminated the URIROX-2 study after the company believed separating the reloxaliase and placebo groups for the UOx primary endpoint was lower than expected.
- Price Action: ALNA shares are down 9.36% at $0.09 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
