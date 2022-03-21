Why Are Allena Pharma Shares Plunging Today

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
An independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has conducted the first of two planned Sample Size Reestimations (SSR1) of Phase 3 URIROX-2 Trial of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc's ALNA reloxaliase for enteric hyperoxaluria.
- Hyperoxaluria increases the risk of kidney stones and, in more severe cases, Chronic Kidney Disease and even kidney failure.
- Based on its unblinded analysis, the DSMB has recommended increasing the trial size from an initial 200 to 400.
- Based on this recommendation, the company believes that the separation between the reloxaliase and placebo groups for the UOx primary endpoint is lower than expected.
- Allena has decided to terminate the URIROX-2 study and plans to initiate the process of closing the study promptly. No further clinical studies of reloxaliase are planned at this time.
- The company will continue its second clinical program, ALLN-346, in Phase 2a development with FDA Fast-Track designation for hyperuricemia in gout and chronic kidney disease patients.
- Allena said it is currently enrolling patients in two Phase 2a studies for the program.
- However, the company noted it has limited financial resources, and there can be no assurance that these trials will be completed or that they will be successful if completed.
- Price Action: ALNA shares are down 45.2% at $0.27 on the last check Monday.
