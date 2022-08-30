ñol

Neurocrine Biosciences Buys UK-Based Hormone Therapy Player

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 12:23 PM | 1 min read
Neurocrine Biosciences Buys UK-Based Hormone Therapy Player
  • Neurocrine Biosciences Inc NBIX has agreed to pay £48.3 million for the U.K. hormone therapy group, Diurnal Group Plc.
  • The 27.5p share offered represents a 141% premium to last Friday's closing price.
  • "Diurnal and Neurocrine are highly complementary businesses, and we believe that Neurocrine's financial and operational resources will substantially accelerate the development of a leading franchise in diseases of cortisol deficiency, benefiting physicians and patients globally," said Diurnal chairman Anders Härfstrand.
  • The acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Diurnal at approximately £48.3 million.
  • Neurocrine's portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids.
  • Diurnal is a European specialty pharmaceutical group targeting patient needs in chronic endocrine (hormonal) diseases.
  • Diurnal aims to develop and commercialize products for endocrine diseases, primarily those that result from a deficiency of cortisol and testosterone.
  • Diurnal's portfolio includes approved treatments for pediatric adrenal insufficiency (AI) and congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). 
  • Price Action: NBIX shares are down 2.59% at $102.60 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BiotechnologyBriefsHealth CareBiotechM&ANewsHealth CareGeneral