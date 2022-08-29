TRACON Secures FDA Nod For Early-Stage Study In Soft-Tissue Cancer

- The FDA has signed off TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc's TCON initiation of a Phase 1/2 trial of YH001 in combination with envafolimab and doxorubicin in sarcoma patients, including those who have not received prior therapy.
- The Phase 1/2 trial will assess the safety and efficacy of YH001 and envafolimab in patients with the rare sarcoma subtypes of alveolar soft part sarcoma and chondrosarcoma.
- Related: TRACON Pharma, Eucure Join Forces To Develop CTLA-4 Antibody For Oncology Indications.
- Additionally, the safety and efficacy of YH001, envafolimab, and doxorubicin will be assessed in the more prevalent sarcoma subtypes of leiomyosarcoma and dedifferentiated liposarcoma.
- YH001, an IgG1 antibody against CTLA-4, has shown enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity in vitro.
- Price Action: TCON shares are up 0.50% at $2.02 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.