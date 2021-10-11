 Skip to main content

TRACON Pharma, Eucure Join Forces To Develop CTLA-4 Antibody For Oncology Indications
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCONentered into a collaborative partnership agreement with Eucure Biopharma, a subsidiary of Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co Ltd, for the R&D of YH001.
  • Specific deal terms were not disclosed.
  • YH001 is an IgG1 antibody against CTLA-4 with enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC) effector functions, for development in multiple oncology indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, in North America.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, TRACON will be responsible for the clinical development and commercialization of YH001 in North America. 
  • The majority of the development activities are expected to occur in the U.S. 
  • TRACON will bear the costs of clinical trials, and Eucure Biopharma will supply YH001. 
  • TRACON will be responsible for commercializing YH001 in multiple oncology indications in North America and will owe Eucure Biopharma escalating double-digit royalties on net sales.
  • Price Action: TCON shares are up 2.12% at $3.85 during the market session on the last check Monday.

