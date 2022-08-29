Amgen's Repatha Shows Long Term Lowering Of Bad Cholesterol, Tolerance

- Amgen Inc AMGN presented new data from the Phase 3 FOURIER open-label extension (OLE) studies of Repatha (evolocumab) in adults with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) for a median follow-up of up to five years and a maximum exposure to Repatha of more than eight years.
- No new long-term safety findings were observed.
- Repatha delivered medically significant and sustained reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels, with 80% of patients achieving low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels of <55mg/dL.
- Additionally, the LDL-C reduction of 58% from baseline was consistent over long-term follow-up (week 260) on Repatha.
- An additional prespecified exploratory analysis in the OLE studies showed a lower rate of major adverse cardiovascular events, including cardiovascular death, 20% relative risk reduction for major cardiovascular events, and 23% for cardiovascular death) versus the placebo.
- Price Action: AMGN shares closed lower by 2.05% at $240.65 on Friday.
