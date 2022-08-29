Amarin Touts Positive Data For Its Heart Disease Drug In Current/Former Smokers

- Amarin Corporation plc AMRN announced that new REDUCE-IT data show that Vascepa/Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) significantly reduced cardiovascular (CV) events in patients with a history of smoking.
- In this post hoc exploratory analysis, icosapent ethyl (IPE) treatment significantly reduced the risk of first and total primary composite events in current/former smokers by 23% and in former smokers by 29%, compared to the placebo.
- IPE treatment reduced the incidence of CV events in current smokers by 23.8% and former smokers by 23.0% to levels observed in never smokers (25.7%) in the placebo group.
- Compared with placebo, IPE use in combined current and former smokers was associated with significant reductions in first primary composite events and total primary composite events.
- Overall, there were similar estimated rates of first occurrences of CV death, MI, stroke, coronary revascularization, or hospitalization for unstable angina in current smokers (23.8%) and former smokers (23.0%) assigned to IPE compared to the placebo (25.7%).
- Price Action: AMRN shares closed lower by 2.31% at $1.27 on Friday.
