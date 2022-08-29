ñol

Amarin Touts Positive Data For Its Heart Disease Drug In Current/Former Smokers

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 29, 2022 7:16 AM | 1 min read
Amarin Touts Positive Data For Its Heart Disease Drug In Current/Former Smokers
  • Amarin Corporation plc AMRN announced that new REDUCE-IT data show that Vascepa/Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) significantly reduced cardiovascular (CV) events in patients with a history of smoking.
  • In this post hoc exploratory analysis, icosapent ethyl (IPE) treatment significantly reduced the risk of first and total primary composite events in current/former smokers by 23% and in former smokers by 29%, compared to the placebo. 
  • Related: Amarin's New Vascepa Data Shows Significant Reduction In Heart Attack Subtypes.
  • IPE treatment reduced the incidence of CV events in current smokers by 23.8% and former smokers by 23.0% to levels observed in never smokers (25.7%) in the placebo group. 
  • Compared with placebo, IPE use in combined current and former smokers was associated with significant reductions in first primary composite events and total primary composite events.
  • Overall, there were similar estimated rates of first occurrences of CV death, MI, stroke, coronary revascularization, or hospitalization for unstable angina in current smokers (23.8%) and former smokers (23.0%) assigned to IPE compared to the placebo (25.7%).
  • Price Action: AMRN shares closed lower by 2.31% at $1.27 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareSmall CapGeneral

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NanoViricidesPartner ContentBiotechNewsGeneral