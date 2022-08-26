ñol

Amarin's New Vascepa Data Shows Significant Reduction In Heart Attack Subtypes

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 26, 2022 12:08 PM | 1 min read
Amarin's New Vascepa Data Shows Significant Reduction In Heart Attack Subtypes
  • New data shows that Amarin Corporation plc's AMRN Vascepa/Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) significantly reduced ST-segment and non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) and other MI subtypes in patients with cardiovascular disease or diabetes with risk factors.
  • The REDUCE-IT study data presented show STEMI was significantly reduced by 40% following treatment with icosapent ethyl (IPE) compared to placebo. 
  • IPE also significantly reduced NSTEMI by 27%. 
  • Related: Amarin Still Suspends FY22 Guidance On Generic Challenges.
  • "This analysis of REDUCE-IT clearly shows that IPE 4 g/day as an adjunct to statin therapy in high-risk patients with residual hypertriglyceridemia provides a large and significant reduction in heart attacks," said Deepak Bhatt, principal investigator of the REDUCE-IT trial. 
  • In time to first event analyses, MI was significantly reduced with IPE treatment, with a number needed to treat (NNT) of 39. 
  • There were clinically meaningful and statistically significant reductions in MI subtypes, including MI leading to cardiac arrest and resuscitated MI. 
  • IPE also significantly reduced the overall burden of total (first and subsequent) STEMI and total NSTEMI versus placebo.
  • Price Action: AMRN shares are down 0.38% at $1.29 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

