Amarin's New Vascepa Data Shows Significant Reduction In Heart Attack Subtypes

- New data shows that Amarin Corporation plc's AMRN Vascepa/Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) significantly reduced ST-segment and non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) and other MI subtypes in patients with cardiovascular disease or diabetes with risk factors.
- The REDUCE-IT study data presented show STEMI was significantly reduced by 40% following treatment with icosapent ethyl (IPE) compared to placebo.
- IPE also significantly reduced NSTEMI by 27%.
- Related: Amarin Still Suspends FY22 Guidance On Generic Challenges.
- "This analysis of REDUCE-IT clearly shows that IPE 4 g/day as an adjunct to statin therapy in high-risk patients with residual hypertriglyceridemia provides a large and significant reduction in heart attacks," said Deepak Bhatt, principal investigator of the REDUCE-IT trial.
- In time to first event analyses, MI was significantly reduced with IPE treatment, with a number needed to treat (NNT) of 39.
- There were clinically meaningful and statistically significant reductions in MI subtypes, including MI leading to cardiac arrest and resuscitated MI.
- IPE also significantly reduced the overall burden of total (first and subsequent) STEMI and total NSTEMI versus placebo.
- Price Action: AMRN shares are down 0.38% at $1.29 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.