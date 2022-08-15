Viridian's Thyroid Eye Disease Candidate Shows Encouraging Early Data, Shares Surge

- Viridian Therapeutics Inc VRDN has announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
- Significant and rapid improvement in both signs and symptoms of TED at week six after two infusions of 10mg/kg VRDN-001.
- Proptosis (bulging eyes) response was achieved by 83% of patients with a mean reduction of 2.4mm from baseline.
- A clinical Activity Score of 0 or 1 was achieved by 83% of patients with a mean reduction of 4.3 points from baseline.
- 75% of the patients achieved complete resolution of diplopia (double vision).
- Demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no reported SAEs, no hyperglycemia, and no infusion reactions.
- Two cases of mild muscle spasms were reported and did not require intervention. One report of "ringing in the ears" resolved within two weeks without intervention.
- No serious adverse events were reported in the ongoing TED cohort, evaluating two infusions of 20mg/kg of VRDN-001.
- Data from the 3mg/kg cohort is expected in Q4 of 2022.
- The first VRDN-001 Phase 3 trial (THRIVE) in active TED patients is expected to initiate by the end of 2022, with topline data expected in mid-year 2024.
- The second VRDN-001 Phase 3 trial (THRIVE-2) in chronic TED is expected to initiate in 1H of 2023, with topline data by the end of 2024.
- Price Action: VRDN shares are up 31.4% at $19.35 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
