Senate Finance Committee Expands Amgen's Tax Probe: Report

Senator Ron Wyden sent a letter to Amgen Inc AMGN asking what methods the company has used to pay an average effective tax rate of around 12% over the past four years.
- Wyden's office provided a copy of the letter to Reuters.
- According to the letter, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee is widening its probe into the tax practices used by large companies, including Amgen, Merck Co Inc MRK, and AbbVie Inc AMGN.
- Related: Amgen To Fight IRS Agency Over Tax Bill Of Whooping $10.7B: Report.
- "We can confirm that Amgen received a letter from Chairman Wyden regarding the company's tax practices. We are reviewing the information requests in the letter and will respond," Amgen said.
- The Wyden letter also focuses on Amgen's operations in Puerto Rico. Senator Wyden asked the company to provide the committee with financial documents and other financial information by the end of the month.
- He also asked the company to provide any tax agreements it may have signed with Puerto Rican authorities, which might provide the company with a tax rate of 0% in Puerto Rico.
- Price Action: AMGN shares are up 0.11% at $248.63 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.