Rapid Micro Rejects Takeover Deal, Adopts Poison Pill To Thwart Investor

- Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc RPID has initiated a review of strategic alternatives and has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as its financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP as its legal advisor to assist in its review.
- In addition, the company said it rejected an unsolicited non-binding proposal of $5/share from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC, citing the proposal as 'inadequate.'
- Q2 sales declined to $3.9 million from $5.7 million a year ago, attributable to fewer placements of Growth Direct systems and lower validation revenue due to a few customer-related delays.
- Analysts estimates sales of $4.57 million.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $166.9 million.
- The company expects FY22 sales of at least $17.0 million, assuming a placement of three to five systems in 2H of 2022, with most or all of those placements made in the fourth quarter.
- The company's lowered guidance reflects expectations for fewer systems placements and macro-economic uncertainty.
- Rapid Micro Biosystems will cut 20% of its workforce as an organizational restructuring plan to right-size its cost structure based on its lowered 2022 outlook.
- The restructuring plan will result in approximately $8.0 - $9.0 million in annualized cost savings by Q1 of 2023. It expects to incur restructuring charges of approximately $1.5 million in Q3.
- Price Action: RPID shares are down 7.67% at $3.90 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
