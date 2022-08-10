Aridis' Inhaled Pan-Coronavirus Antibody Cocktail Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action

- Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc's ARDS inhaled treatment of its fully human monoclonal antibody cocktail AR-701 resulted in no detectable SARS-CoV-2 virus in the lungs of infected non-human primates.
- The candidate also protected their lungs from disease.
- AR-701 was effective in non-human primates when used either as a prophylactic or therapeutic treatment regimen.
- Inhaled AR-701 substantially reduced and continued to suppress the viral load in the nasal sinus and oropharynx (upper respiratory tract region) for the entire 5-day testing period.
- Additional lab research also indicates that both mAbs in the AR-701 cocktail effectively against the omicron variant and its sub-variants in vitro.
- AR-701 is a cocktail of two fully human immunoglobulin G1 mAbs discovered from screening the antibody-secreting B-cells of convalescent COVID-19 patients.
- Each mAb of the AR-701 cocktail neutralizes coronaviruses using a distinct mechanism of action: inhibition of viral fusion and entry into human cells (AR-703) or blockage of viral binding to the human 'ACE2' receptor (AR-720).
- Price Action: ARDS shares are up 3.64% at $2.28 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
