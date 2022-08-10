Gemini Therapeutics Announces Reverse Merger Pact With Hematology-Focused Company

- Gemini Therapeutics Inc GMTX and privately held Disc Medicine Inc have entered into a merger agreement in an all-stock transaction.
- The combined company will focus on advancing Disc's pipeline of hematology programs, including multiple patient studies for its clinical-stage programs bitopertin and DISC-0974.
- The combined company will operate under the Disc Medicine moniker, trade on Nasdaq Global Market under the 'IRON' ticker, and be led by Disc Medicine's CEO, John Quisel.
- Also Read: Gemini Axes Chief Scientific Officer, 20% Of Staff To Focus On Geographic Atrophy Candidate.
- A syndicate of healthcare investors led by Access Biotechnology and including OrbiMed, Atlas Venture, 5AM Ventures, Novo Holdings A/S, Arix Bioscience, Rock Springs Capital, and Janus Henderson Investors will provide $53.5 million financing to Disc.
- The combined company is expected to have approximately $175 million of cash or cash equivalents.
- The cash resources will be used to advance Disc's pipeline through multiple clinical studies and provide runway into 2025.
- The merger is expected to close in Q4 of 2022.
- Price Action: GMTX shares are down 8.97% at $1.42 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
