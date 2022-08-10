- Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD said it is commissioning a new in vitro binding experiment to confirm that the Hemopurifier effectively captures the current strain of the monkeypox virus.
- The Hemopurifier is an extracorporeal (i.e., outside of the body) blood filtration device designed to selectively remove harmful particles from the circulatory system using lectin affinity agents.
- In 2008, the company conducted an in vitro study demonstrating that the Hemopurifier effectively bound and removed the monkeypox virus.
- The study indicated that the Hemopurifier removed 44% of the monkeypox virus in the first hour of testing, 82% after six hours, and 98% after 20 hours.
- Related: US Officials Declare Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak As Cases Cross 6,000 Mark: Report.
- "We believe that the Hemopurifier's ability to bind the current MPXV strain should not be affected because the mutations present in this strain do not change the mannose sugar in the viral envelope, which is recognized by the GNA within the Hemopurifier resin," the company said.
- Aethlon says it has contacted the FDA and confirmed the process by which it could provide the Hemopurifier to requesting physicians for single-patient emergency use.
- The company plans to submit a pre-Emergency Use Authorization package to the FDA.
- Aethlon Medical held a cash balance of approximately $14.9 million.
- Price Action: AEMD shares are up 14.50% at $1.50 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.