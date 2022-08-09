Atara Lays Off 20% Of Its Workforce, Issues Update On Cell Therapies

- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA will reduce cash burn by laying off 20% of its staff and extend the cash runway into the first quarter of 2024, the company announced in its Q2 earnings update.
- It would also slim down and refocus its R&D operations.
- The company will still focus on ATA188, a cell therapy for the Epstein-Barr virus involved in developing Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
- Related: Atara Biotherapeutics Shares Are Plummeting - Read Why.
- The company will also focus on tabelecleucel (tab-cel) for post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, a common complication of solid organ transplants. The FDA has indicated that the therapy has a path to a biologics license application without conducting a new trial.
- Finally, Atara will request approval for a human study of the CAR T therapy ATA3219 in B-cell malignancies in the fourth quarter.
- Atara will continue work on ATA2271, a CAR T cell therapy.
- During Phase 1 study, Atara reported a patient death, and in May, Bayer walked away from the agreement.
- The company said that after an autopsy report and data analyses, Atara intends to continue supporting the clinical development of ATA2271 and plans to discuss the trial change with the FDA shortly.
- Atara held $331.3 million in cash and equivalents.
- Price Action: ATRA shares are up 27.80% at $4.64 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.