FDA Approves Myovant Sciences/Pfizer's Treatment For Endometriosis-Associated Pain

- The FDA has approved Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV and Pfizer Inc's PFE once-a-daily Myfembree for moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis in pre-menopausal women, with a treatment duration of up to 24 months.
- The approval is supported by one-year efficacy and safety data, including 24-week data from the Phase 3 SPIRIT 1 and SPIRIT 2 trials and the first 28 weeks of an open-label extension study.
- Overall, these studies showed that Myfembree reduced menstrual pain and non-menstrual pelvic pain with a loss of mean bone mineral density of less than 1% from baseline through one year of treatment.
- Also Read: Myovant, Accord Healthcare Ink Relugolix Distribution Pact For Europe In Prostate Cancer.
- Myfembree (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) is also approved for heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
- Myovant and Pfizer will continue commercializing Myfembree in the U.S., and the product is available immediately.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.37% at $49.09 during the premarket session on the last check Monday. MYOV shares closed at $15.12 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.