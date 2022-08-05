- Kazia Therapeutics Limited KZIA announced the presentation of new data from an ongoing phase 1 trial of paxalisib in combination with radiotherapy for brain metastases.
- Interim data from the first stage of the study reports that all nine evaluable patients experienced a complete or partial response, representing an overall response rate (ORR) of 100%.
- A typical ORR associated with whole brain radiotherapy alone can commonly range from 20-45% in published studies.
- The safety profile of paxalisib in combination was broadly consistent with monotherapy experience in other clinical trials. A maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of 45mg daily combined with radiotherapy was confirmed.
- Enrolment in the second stage of the study is already underway, and the company currently estimates preliminary data from the second part of the phase I clinical trial in CY2023.
- Price Action: KZIA shares are up 23.40% at $2.19 during the market session on the last check Friday.
