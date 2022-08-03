ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

FDA Accepts MediWound's Refiling For Severe Thermal Burns Therapy For Review

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 3, 2022 10:22 AM | 1 min read

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review MediWound’s MDWD recently re-submitted Biologics License Application (BLA) for its lead asset NexoBrid for eschar removal (debridement) in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

The regulatory agency has assigned a target action date of January 1, 2023.

The re-submission includes data from extensive scrutiny of the pivotal U.S. Phase 3 (DETECT) study of NexoBrid in adult patients with deep partial and/or full-thickness thermal burns up to 30% of total body surface area.

Ofer Gonen, CEO, commented: "We are thrilled to have our application accepted and to be one step closer to commercializing NexoBrid in the U.S. We have seen NexoBrid help burn patients worldwide and knowing that it may be soon available in the United States is very gratifying. We thank both Vericel and BARDA for their leadership and commitment to this important program."

Vericel Corporation VCEL holds an exclusive license for North American commercial rights to NexoBrid.

NexoBrid is approved in the European Union and designated as an orphan biologic drug in the United States, European Union and other international markets.

Price Action : MediWound shares are trading around 2 percent higher at $1.69 on Wednesday at the time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: FDA PDUFA DateBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareSmall CapFDAGeneral