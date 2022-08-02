Eliem Therapeutics Shares Fall On Lower Back Pain Trial Setback

- Eliem Therapeutics Inc ELYM has reported results from its Phase 2a trial investigating ETX-810 for lumbosacral radicular pain (LSRP).
- In the study, ETX-810 did not achieve statistically significant separation from placebo on the trial's primary endpoint, which assessed the change from baseline to week 4 in the weekly average of the daily pain score.
- Related: Eliem Announces Updated Development Plans For Its Delayed Depression Candidate.
- This result is consistent with the lack of separation from placebo observed in the Phase 2a clinical trial in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, as reported in April.
- Therefore, the company has elected to discontinue further development of ETX-810.
- The company recently updated that its capital is sufficient to fund key pipeline catalysts and operations until mid-2024.
- With the discontinuation of ETX-810, the company anticipates that its cash runway will extend beyond that time.
- Price Action: ELYM shares are down 33.90% at $2.01 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CarePre-Market OutlookMoversTrading IdeasGeneral