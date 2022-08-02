Publication Of Peer-Reviewed Study In Journal Of The Alzheimer's Association Could Mark A Significant Step For Longeveron

Recent publishing of Longeveron Inc.’s LGVN peer-reviewed study in the Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association is a significant step for the company. The “Phase 1 Trial Results of its Lomecel-B for Alzheimer’s Disease in Alzheimer’s & Dementia” for Lomecel-B to treat patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease met its primary endpoint in the study by demonstrating it was well tolerated by the patient population.

The development of Lomecel-B by Longeveron will continue. The company announced last quarter an Alzheimer’s disease Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to add its Miami clinical site to the company’s ongoing Phase 2 trial. The CLEAR MIND Phase 2a trial is designed to investigate safety and tolerability, as well as cognitive function and biomarkers, following single or multiple infusions of Lomecel-B.

As Longeveron noted in outreach about the trial’s successful completion, “the results of this study could have important implications for combatting this devastating disease … [which] an estimated 6.5 million Americans age sixty-five and older are living with.” The company is just one of many working to bring new treatments to market, ranging from small companies such as Annovis Bio Inc. ANVS to corporations such as Eli Lilly and Co. LLY.

Photo by jesse orrico on Unsplash