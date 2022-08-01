Stealth BioTherapeutics Enters Going Private Agreement

by

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO will be acquired by a consortium of investors led by Morningside Venture (I) Investments Ltd and J. Wood Capital Advisors LLC in an all-cash transaction.

will be acquired by a consortium of investors led by Morningside Venture (I) Investments Ltd and J. Wood Capital Advisors LLC in an all-cash transaction. Each Stealth Bio will be canceled and cease to exist for the right to receive $0.03125 in cash. Each American Depositary Share representing 12 shares will be canceled for the right to receive $0.375.

The merger consideration represents a premium of 34.4% to the closing price on June 24, the last trading day before the company announced its receipt of the original "going-private" proposal.

The merger is expected to close during the second half of 2022.

Price Action: MITO shares are up 19.6% at $0.29 during the market session on the last check Monday.

