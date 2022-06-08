ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stealth Bio Shares Trading Higher On Pre-Clinical Presentation Of Neuromuscular Disease Candidate

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 9:50 AM | 1 min read

Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO presented Pre-Clinical clinical results of SBT-272 for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) at the Keystone Neurodegeneration Symposium in Keystone, held June 5-9, 2022.

The new SBT-272 preclinical data demonstrated functional improvement in upper motor neurons with TDP-43 pathology, playing a significant role in both amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

A Phase 1 clinical study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of SBT-272 in healthy volunteers is underway.

Reenie McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We designed SBT-272 to target mitochondrial dysfunction in the brain, which is known to precede and contribute to several neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS. We are encouraged that Dr. Ozdinler's team has elucidated these signals of neuronal protection, and we look forward to working with the ALS community to progress the clinical development of SBT-272."

The company stated that ALS is a devastating progressive neuromuscular disease with a significant unmet medical need.

Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are currently at $0.37, high 40 percent from its previous close of $0.27.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Data PresentationBiotechPenny StocksHealth CareMovers & ShakersGeneral