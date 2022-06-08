Stealth Bio Shares Trading Higher On Pre-Clinical Presentation Of Neuromuscular Disease Candidate

Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO presented Pre-Clinical clinical results of SBT-272 for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) at the Keystone Neurodegeneration Symposium in Keystone, held June 5-9, 2022.

The new SBT-272 preclinical data demonstrated functional improvement in upper motor neurons with TDP-43 pathology, playing a significant role in both amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

A Phase 1 clinical study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of SBT-272 in healthy volunteers is underway.

Reenie McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We designed SBT-272 to target mitochondrial dysfunction in the brain, which is known to precede and contribute to several neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS. We are encouraged that Dr. Ozdinler's team has elucidated these signals of neuronal protection, and we look forward to working with the ALS community to progress the clinical development of SBT-272."

The company stated that ALS is a devastating progressive neuromuscular disease with a significant unmet medical need.

Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are currently at $0.37, high 40 percent from its previous close of $0.27.