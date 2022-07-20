CDC Advisory Committee Recommends Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults

by

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee recommended using Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 vaccine as a two-dose primary series for individuals aged 18 and above.

The committee will submit its recommendation to the Director of the CDC for review and endorsement.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the decision "expanded the options available" to U.S. adults for vaccinations.

"If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated," she said.

The U.S. government has secured 3.2 million Novavax vaccine doses.

Reuters reported that Novavax hopes its protein-based shot can reach wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics because it uses an older technology than the messenger RNA vaccines.

Protein-based vaccines have been used for decades to combat hepatitis B and influenza.

In a 30,000-participant clinical trial, the vaccine was around 90% effective at preventing illness from COVID.

Price Action: NVAX shares are up 0.88% at $58.51 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Photo by hakan german from Pixabay

