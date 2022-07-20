CDC Advisory Committee Recommends Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults

- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee recommended using Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 vaccine as a two-dose primary series for individuals aged 18 and above.
- The committee will submit its recommendation to the Director of the CDC for review and endorsement.
- CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the decision "expanded the options available" to U.S. adults for vaccinations.
- "If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated," she said.
- Related: Why Novavax Shares Are Plunging Today Despite Much Awaited FDA Emergency Nod?
- The U.S. government has secured 3.2 million Novavax vaccine doses.
- Reuters reported that Novavax hopes its protein-based shot can reach wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics because it uses an older technology than the messenger RNA vaccines.
- Protein-based vaccines have been used for decades to combat hepatitis B and influenza.
- In a 30,000-participant clinical trial, the vaccine was around 90% effective at preventing illness from COVID.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are up 0.88% at $58.51 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo by hakan german from Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareTop StoriesGeneral