ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CDC Advisory Committee Recommends Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 20, 2022 6:43 AM | 1 min read
  • The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee recommended using Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 vaccine as a two-dose primary series for individuals aged 18 and above.
  • The committee will submit its recommendation to the Director of the CDC for review and endorsement.
  • CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the decision "expanded the options available" to U.S. adults for vaccinations.
  • "If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated," she said.
  • Related: Why Novavax Shares Are Plunging Today Despite Much Awaited FDA Emergency Nod?
  • The U.S. government has secured 3.2 million Novavax vaccine doses. 
  • Reuters reported that Novavax hopes its protein-based shot can reach wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics because it uses an older technology than the messenger RNA vaccines. 
  • Protein-based vaccines have been used for decades to combat hepatitis B and influenza.
  • In a 30,000-participant clinical trial, the vaccine was around 90% effective at preventing illness from COVID.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are up 0.88% at $58.51 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by hakan german from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareTop StoriesGeneral