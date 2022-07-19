ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Johnson & Johnson Cuts Annual Profit Outlook, Pharma Unit Cushions Fall In Medical Devices

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2022 7:45 AM | 1 min read
  • Johnson & Johnson JNJ has reported Q2 FY22 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, up 4.4% Y/Y and slightly ahead of the consensus of $2.57.
  • Net sales increased 3% Y/Y (8% on an operational basis) to $24.02 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $23.81 billion.
  • Pharmaceuticals contributed $13.32 billion in sales, +12.4%, due to Darzalex, Stelara, Tremfya, Erleada, and paliperidone palmitate and COVID-19 vaccine, offset by lower sales from Remicade and Imbruvica.
  • Related: Johnson & Johnson Suspends Sales Forecast For COVID-19 Vaccine, Trims FY22 Profit Outlook.
  • JNJ generated $544 million in COVID-19 vaccine sales during the quarter, with sales down 12% in the U.S. to $45 million.
  • Medical Devices sales declined 1.1% to $6.89 billion, as COVID-19-related mobility restrictions in certain regions partially offset growth.
  • Consumer Health segment sales were down 1.3% to $3.8 billion. 
  • Outlook: Johnson & Johnson expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $10.00 - $10.10, lower than the prior forecast of $10.15 - $10.35. The consensus estimate is $10.27.
  • The company expects sales of $93.3 billion – $94.3 billion, compared to the previous guidance of $93.3 billion – $94.3 billion, versus the consensus of $96.04 billion.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.21% at $174.60 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareGeneral