Johnson & Johnson Cuts Annual Profit Outlook, Pharma Unit Cushions Fall In Medical Devices

by

Johnson & Johnson JNJ has reported Q2 FY22 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, up 4.4% Y/Y and slightly ahead of the consensus of $2.57.

has reported Q2 FY22 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, up 4.4% Y/Y and slightly ahead of the consensus of $2.57. Net sales increased 3% Y/Y (8% on an operational basis) to $24.02 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $23.81 billion.

Pharmaceuticals contributed $13.32 billion in sales, +12.4%, due to Darzalex, Stelara, Tremfya, Erleada, and paliperidone palmitate and COVID-19 vaccine, offset by lower sales from Remicade and Imbruvica.

Related: Johnson & Johnson Suspends Sales Forecast For COVID-19 Vaccine, Trims FY22 Profit Outlook.

Johnson & Johnson Suspends Sales Forecast For COVID-19 Vaccine, Trims FY22 Profit Outlook. JNJ generated $544 million in COVID-19 vaccine sales during the quarter, with sales down 12% in the U.S. to $45 million.

Medical Devices sales declined 1.1% to $6.89 billion, as COVID-19-related mobility restrictions in certain regions partially offset growth.

Consumer Health segment sales were down 1.3% to $3.8 billion.

Outlook: Johnson & Johnson expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $10.00 - $10.10, lower than the prior forecast of $10.15 - $10.35. The consensus estimate is $10.27.

Johnson & Johnson expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $10.00 - $10.10, lower than the prior forecast of $10.15 - $10.35. The consensus estimate is $10.27. The company expects sales of $93.3 billion – $94.3 billion, compared to the previous guidance of $93.3 billion – $94.3 billion, versus the consensus of $96.04 billion.

Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.21% at $174.60 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.