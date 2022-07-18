PMV Pharma, Merck Ink Clinical Trial Collaboration For Combination Study In Solid Tumors

by

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc PMVP has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc MRK to evaluate PC14586 in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for advanced solid tumors.

has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with to evaluate PC14586 in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for advanced solid tumors. PC14586 is a first-in-class precision oncology small molecule investigational therapy that selectively targets the p53 Y220C mutation.

PMV Pharma will evaluate PC14586 in combination with Keytruda as a separate arm of the company's ongoing Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Approximately 36 patients are expected to be enrolled in the combination arm of the trial.

This combination arm will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of PC14586 in combination with Keytruda in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring a p53 Y220C mutation.

Under the terms of the agreement, PMV Pharma will sponsor the trial, and Merck will supply Keytruda.

PMV Pharma has conducted a series of experiments to evaluate the combination of p53 Y220C reactivators with checkpoint inhibitors. The combination showed an increase in anti-tumor activity and mean survival time in mouse tumor models, an improvement compared to either agent as monotherapy.

Price Action: PMVP shares are down 2.55% at $15.56 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.