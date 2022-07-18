PMV Pharma, Merck Ink Clinical Trial Collaboration For Combination Study In Solid Tumors

- PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc PMVP has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc MRK to evaluate PC14586 in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for advanced solid tumors.
- PC14586 is a first-in-class precision oncology small molecule investigational therapy that selectively targets the p53 Y220C mutation.
- PMV Pharma will evaluate PC14586 in combination with Keytruda as a separate arm of the company's ongoing Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- Approximately 36 patients are expected to be enrolled in the combination arm of the trial.
- This combination arm will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of PC14586 in combination with Keytruda in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring a p53 Y220C mutation.
- Under the terms of the agreement, PMV Pharma will sponsor the trial, and Merck will supply Keytruda.
- PMV Pharma has conducted a series of experiments to evaluate the combination of p53 Y220C reactivators with checkpoint inhibitors. The combination showed an increase in anti-tumor activity and mean survival time in mouse tumor models, an improvement compared to either agent as monotherapy.
- Price Action: PMVP shares are down 2.55% at $15.56 during the market session on the last check Monday.
