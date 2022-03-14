Clene Nanomedicine Presents Updated Data From Mid-Stage Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Trials
Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) has announced multiple presentations of updated clinical trial results from the Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS and REPAIR trials at the 2022 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference.
- RESCUE-ALS Phase 2 trial examined the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of CNM-Au8 in 45 participants with early ALS over a 36-week treatment period.
- Significant benefits were observed with CNM-Au8 treatment, including slowing ALS disease progression and decreasing the proportion of participants with a 6-point decline in the ALS Functional Rating Scale.
- Related: Clene's Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Candidate Shows Favorable Impact On Disease Progression.
- The Company also shared the analyses of long-term open-label extension of the RESCUE-ALS trial, indicating improved survival compared to predictions derived from the validated ENCALS risk model.
- Interim results demonstrate approximately 70% decreased risk of death for participants who entered the RESCUE-ALS long-term open-label extension.
- Price Action: CLNN shares are down 0.71% at $2.80 during the market session on the last check Monday.
