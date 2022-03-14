 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Clene Nanomedicine Presents Updated Data From Mid-Stage Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Trials
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 11:27am   Comments
Share:
Clene Nanomedicine Presents Updated Data From Mid-Stage Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Trials

Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) has announced multiple presentations of updated clinical trial results from the Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS and REPAIR trials at the 2022 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference.

  • RESCUE-ALS Phase 2 trial examined the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of CNM-Au8 in 45 participants with early ALS over a 36-week treatment period. 
  • Significant benefits were observed with CNM-Au8 treatment, including slowing ALS disease progression and decreasing the proportion of participants with a 6-point decline in the ALS Functional Rating Scale.
  • Related: Clene's Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Candidate Shows Favorable Impact On Disease Progression.
  • The Company also shared the analyses of long-term open-label extension of the RESCUE-ALS trial, indicating improved survival compared to predictions derived from the validated ENCALS risk model.
  • Interim results demonstrate approximately 70% decreased risk of death for participants who entered the RESCUE-ALS long-term open-label extension.
  • Price Action: CLNN shares are down 0.71% at $2.80 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLNN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Orphazyme Plunges On Regulatory Setback In Europe, Pulmonx Earnings Disappoint, Amicus Declines To Spin Off Genetic Medicine Company
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com