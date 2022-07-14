Read Why Pfizer's Hospira Is Recalling One Lot Of Propofol Injectable Emulsion

- Hospira Inc, a Pfizer Inc PFE company, is voluntarily recalling one lot of Propofol Injectable Emulsion (containing benzyl alcohol), 100 mL single patient use glass fliptop vial (lot DX9067) to the user level due to a visible particulate observed in a single vial during an annual examination of retain samples.
- The FDA said that patients receiving the impacted product are at risk of experiencing decreased blood flow to the brain, heart attack, pulmonary embolus, and tissue necrosis.
- Hypersensitivity reactions and transmission of infectious disease can also occur.
- Hospira has not received reports of any adverse events associated with this issue for this lot.
- Propofol is an intravenous general anesthetic and sedation drug for the induction and maintenance of anesthesia or sedation.
- The product lot was distributed nationwide to wholesalers/ hospitals/Department of Defense in the U.S. from June 10, 2020, through June 26, 2020.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 1.19% at $51.17 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
