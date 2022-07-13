Pooled Data Show Optinose's XHANCE Cut Sinusitis Flares By 66%

- Optinose Inc OPTN announced the results of pre-planned analyses from the ReOpen trial program evaluating XHANCE for chronic sinusitis.
- XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray is a drug-device combination product that delivers high and deep in nasal passages with an anti-inflammatory drug.
- These analyses of pooled data from the ReOpen1 and ReOpen2 trials found that over 24 weeks of follow-up, patients using XHANCE two sprays per nostril (372 mcg) twice daily had a 66% reduction in the number of disease exacerbations compared to patients receiving a placebo comparator.
- In additional exploratory pre-planned analyses, similar reductions (ranging from 53 to 80%) in the number of exacerbations were also found for patients taking XHANCE one spray per nostril (186 mcg) twice daily and in subgroups with or without nasal polyps.
- The program was generally consistent with its currently labeled safety profile.
- Price Action: OPTN shares are up 2.07% at $3.71 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
