Pooled Data Show Optinose's XHANCE Cut Sinusitis Flares By 66%

announced the results of pre-planned analyses from the ReOpen trial program evaluating XHANCE for chronic sinusitis. XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray is a drug-device combination product that delivers high and deep in nasal passages with an anti-inflammatory drug.

These analyses of pooled data from the ReOpen1 and ReOpen2 trials found that over 24 weeks of follow-up, patients using XHANCE two sprays per nostril (372 mcg) twice daily had a 66% reduction in the number of disease exacerbations compared to patients receiving a placebo comparator.

Optinose Shared Additional Encouraging Data From Late-Stage Chronic Sinusitis Studies. In additional exploratory pre-planned analyses, similar reductions (ranging from 53 to 80%) in the number of exacerbations were also found for patients taking XHANCE one spray per nostril (186 mcg) twice daily and in subgroups with or without nasal polyps.

The program was generally consistent with its currently labeled safety profile.

Price Action: OPTN shares are up 2.07% at $3.71 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

