Optinose Shared Additional Encouraging Data From Late-Stage Chronic Sinusitis Studies

has announced additional results from the ReOpen trial program evaluating XHANCE for chronic sinusitis. XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray is a drug-device combination product combining its proprietary Exhalation Delivery System (EDS) designed to deliver the drug high and deep in nasal passages with an anti-inflammatory drug.

These pre-planned secondary analyses of data from the ReOpen2 trial and pooled data from ReOpen1 and ReOpen2 found that patients using XHANCE in these trials experienced a spectrum of benefits in symptoms and quality of life, as well as improvement in objective measures of disease, compared to placebo.

Patients treated with XHANCE were found to have larger improvements than patients receiving a placebo comparator at the 4-week time point on each of the four individual defining symptoms of chronic rhinosinusitis, including congestion/obstruction, rhinorrhea (thick drainage), facial pain or pressure, and loss of sense of smell.

Price Action: OPTN shares closed higher by 3.41% at $3.94 on Thursday.

