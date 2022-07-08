Optinose Shared Additional Encouraging Data From Late-Stage Chronic Sinusitis Studies

- Optinose Inc OPTN has announced additional results from the ReOpen trial program evaluating XHANCE for chronic sinusitis.
- XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray is a drug-device combination product combining its proprietary Exhalation Delivery System (EDS) designed to deliver the drug high and deep in nasal passages with an anti-inflammatory drug.
- These pre-planned secondary analyses of data from the ReOpen2 trial and pooled data from ReOpen1 and ReOpen2 found that patients using XHANCE in these trials experienced a spectrum of benefits in symptoms and quality of life, as well as improvement in objective measures of disease, compared to placebo.
- Related: Optinose Stock Moves Higher On Positive Second Chronic Sinusitis Phase 3 Trial.
- Patients treated with XHANCE were found to have larger improvements than patients receiving a placebo comparator at the 4-week time point on each of the four individual defining symptoms of chronic rhinosinusitis, including congestion/obstruction, rhinorrhea (thick drainage), facial pain or pressure, and loss of sense of smell.
- Price Action: OPTN shares closed higher by 3.41% at $3.94 on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.