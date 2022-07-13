ñol

Pluristem Posts Mixed Results From Study Of Muscle Regeneration After Hip Fracture Surgery

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 13, 2022 9:49 AM | 1 min read
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI announced topline results from its Phase 3 study of intramuscular administration of allogeneic PLX-PAD cells for muscle injury following arthroplasty for hip fracture. 
  • The 240-subject study did not meet the primary endpoint, the Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB) test at week 26. The SPPB is a series of physical performance tests used in older persons to assess lower extremity function and mobility.
  • PLX-PAD was demonstrated to be an effective accelerator of muscle strength and regeneration. 
  • Related: Pluristem's PLX-R18 Shows Meaningful Advantage Over Other Treatments In Transplant Patients.
  • A significant increase in Hip Abduction Strength (HAS) was observed at week 26 and week 52.
  • In the injured leg, PLX-PAD cells showed an increase of 3.2kg from week 6 to week 26 compared to 1.3kg in the placebo group. At 52 weeks, the difference was 4kgs.
  • In the uninjured leg, PLX-PAD cells showed an increase of 2.3kg vs. 0.51kg in the placebo group, a 1.8kg difference, with a 4kg difference at 52 weeks.
  • A positive trend in a 6-minute walk test at week 52 was observed, showing an increase in walking distance.
  • Price Action: PSTI shares are down 7.55% at $1.10 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral