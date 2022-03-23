Pluristem's PLX-R18 Shows Meaningful Advantage Over Other Treatments In Transplant Patients

- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI announced final results from its hematology Phase 1 study of intramuscular injections of PLX-R18 in subjects with incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT).
- Data collated 12 months post-treatment with PLX-R18 demonstrate that PLX-R18 was well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile.
- Patients treated with PLX-R18 showed an increase in all three blood cell types compared to baseline, with platelets, hemoglobin, and neutrophils levels increasing as early as one month following PLX-R18 administration and enduring up to 12 months following treatment.
- The number of transfused units decreased from a mean monthly number of 5.09 for platelets and 2.91 for red blood cells at baseline to 0.55 for platelets and 0 for red blood cells at 12 months.
- The observed annual mortality rate following PLX-R18 administration was 18% compared to 29% in a cohort of allogeneic HCT recipients with incomplete hematopoietic recovery.
- Price Action: PSTI shares are up 2.96% at $2.09 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
