Why Are XORTX Therapeutics Shares Skyrocketing Today?

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 13, 2022 8:36 AM | 1 min read
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc XRTX has announced topline results from Part 1 of the three-part Pharmacokinetics Bridging Study – XRX-OXY-101.
  • The data showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability of two versions of XORTX's proprietary oxypurinol formulation compared to a control formulation. 
  • In addition, accompanying the improved bioavailability findings in Part 1 of the trial was a clean safety and pharmacologic profile with no drug-related adverse or serious adverse events related to oral administration of oxypurinol.
  • Recruitment, administration of a single oral dose of drug formulation, blood sampling, and bioanalytical evaluation were conducted in Part 1 of the trial to characterize the pharmacokinetics and bioavailability of proprietary formulations ahead of the planned Phase 3 trial in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).
  • "Pharmacokinetic modeling of this data will provide additional information to guide decision making as we plan and execute the development of the XRx-008 program..," said Allen Davidoff, CEO of XORTX.
  • The company plans to start dosing in Part 2 of the XRX-OXY-101 this week.
  • Price Action: XRTX shares are up 84.55% at $2.27 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

