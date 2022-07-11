Iterum Therapeutics Shares Are Surging - Read Why

- Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM has agreed with the FDA under the special protocol assessment (SPA) process on the design, endpoints, and statistical analysis of a Phase 3 trial for oral sulopenem etzadroxil-probenecid for uncomplicated urinary tract infections.
- The pivotal study under the SPA agreement is designed as a non-inferiority trial comparing oral sulopenem and Augmentin (amoxicillin/clavulanate).
- Patients will be randomized to receive either oral sulopenem twice daily for five days or Augmentin twice daily for five days.
- The primary endpoint is the overall response at Day 12 of the study.
- The study is expected to enroll approximately 1,966 patients and is anticipated to start enrolling in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- The Company has already commenced study start-up activities to enable timely initiation and recruitment.
