Novo Nordisk's Mim8 Shows Potential As Once Monthly Treatment For Hemophilia A

- Novo Nordisk A/S NVO announced that the phase 1 & 2 FRONTIER1 dose-escalation study in treating people with hemophilia A met its primary safety endpoint.
- In the FRONTIER1 study, once-weekly and once-monthly under-the-skin administration of Mim8 was tolerated at all doses, regardless of inhibitor status.
- While six of seven participants in the lowest dose cohort still reported at least one bleed at higher doses (in dose cohorts two to four), only two of the 25 patients reported bleeds.
- Zero bleeds were reported in the eight participants treated with the therapy once monthly.
- Dosing in the phase 3 study is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- No thromboembolic events (blood clots in the veins) or related serious adverse events were reported in the FRONTIER1 study, and there were no occurrences of the development of antiMim8 antibodies.
- Price Action: NVO shares are up 0.96% at $110.08 during the market session on the last check Monday.
