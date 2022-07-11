Sanofi's Fitusiran Prophylaxis Cuts Bleeds By 61% In Hemophilia Patients

- Sanofi SA SNY announced data from the Phase 3 ATLAS-PPX study of once-monthly fitusiran (80 mg) in severe hemophilia A or B patients.
- The study included previously treated patients with a prior factor or bypassing agent (BPA) prophylaxis.
- The study met the primary endpoint and demonstrated fitusiran prophylaxis significantly reduced bleeding episodes compared to prior factor or BPA prophylaxis.
- The overall median annualized bleeding rate (ABR) was 0.0 for fitusiran prophylaxis, compared to a median ABR of 4.4 with prior prophylaxis.
- Fitusiran prophylaxis resulted in a statistically significant reduction in estimated ABR of 61.1% vs. factor or BPA prophylaxis.
- 63.1% of the patients treated with fitusiran experienced zero treated bleeds compared to 16.9% with a prior factor or BPA prophylaxis.
- Consistent with the previously identified risk of fitusiran, suspected or confirmed thromboembolic events were reported in 2 participants.
- Sanofi is currently investigating the efficacy and safety of fitusiran under an amended protocol which includes lower doses and a less frequent dosing regimen, maintaining an antithrombin target range of 15-35% in all ongoing studies.
- Price Action: SNY shares closed 0.12% lower at $50.16 on Friday.
