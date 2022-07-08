ñol

Why This Small-Cap Stock Is Gaining More Than 10% Today?

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 8, 2022 11:40 AM | 1 min read
  • Chardan has initiated coverage of Immuneering Corp IMRX with a Buy rating and a price target of $18.
  • Immuneering's lead candidate, IMM-1-104, an oral MEK inhibitor, is on track for 3Q22 IND filing, with potential for data 12-18 months later. 
  • Chardan summarized the drivers as follows:
    • IMM-1-104's CRAF bypass prevention mechanism and ~2-hour half-life differentiate it from approved and clinical-stage MEK inhibitors.
    • Initial focus on biomarker-defined populations with high unmet need increase the chances of seeing a clear activity signal and favorable benefit/risk profile.
    • If Immuneering's "deep cyclic inhibition" strategy does translate to better tolerability, IMM-1-104 could be attractive as a backbone in combination regimens targeting other MAPK nodes or parallel pathways.
    • Proof-of-concept for IMM-1-104 and the translational bioinformatics platform could attract partnership interest for other pipeline programs.
  • Price Action: IMRX shares are up 11.30% at $6.29 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsHealth CarePrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral