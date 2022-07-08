Why Aditxt Shares Are Rallying Today?

- Aditxt Inc's ADTX therapeutic program Adimune has completed a toxicology study indicating a favorable safety profile of ADI-100 for rejection of transplanted organs, skin allografting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies.
- The company says the completion of preclinical toxicity study of ADI-100, potentially a psoriasis drug candidate advances it closer to human trials.
- The toxicology findings will provide vital supporting evidence when the company files an Investigational New Drug application.
- "In preparation for the clinical study, we performed a toxicology study and found: no premature death, no signs of local intolerance, no test item-related influence on clinical signs, body weight, and body weight gains, food consumption, biochemistry, or urinalysis," said Joachim-Friedrich Kapp, Aditxt SVP, Clinical Development-Autoimmunity.
- "No anti-nuclear antibodies, no macroscopic post-mortem findings, no changes in histopathology were noted," Kapp added.
- ADI-100 consists of two DNA molecules that restore immune tolerance in autoimmune disease and establish tolerance in allogeneic skin transplantation applied in large skin wounds.
- "In addition, and separately, we clearly demonstrated that our drug does not display any general immunosuppressive effect," Dr. Kapp explains.
- Price Action: ADTX shares are up 86.8% at $0.30 during the market session on the last check Friday.
