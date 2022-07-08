Why Aditxt Shares Are Rallying Today?

by

therapeutic program Adimune has completed a toxicology study indicating a favorable safety profile of ADI-100 for rejection of transplanted organs, skin allografting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company says the completion of preclinical toxicity study of ADI-100, potentially a psoriasis drug candidate advances it closer to human trials.

The toxicology findings will provide vital supporting evidence when the company files an Investigational New Drug application.

"In preparation for the clinical study, we performed a toxicology study and found: no premature death, no signs of local intolerance, no test item-related influence on clinical signs, body weight, and body weight gains, food consumption, biochemistry, or urinalysis," said Joachim-Friedrich Kapp, Aditxt SVP, Clinical Development-Autoimmunity.

"No anti-nuclear antibodies, no macroscopic post-mortem findings, no changes in histopathology were noted," Kapp added.

ADI-100 consists of two DNA molecules that restore immune tolerance in autoimmune disease and establish tolerance in allogeneic skin transplantation applied in large skin wounds.

"In addition, and separately, we clearly demonstrated that our drug does not display any general immunosuppressive effect," Dr. Kapp explains.

Price Action: ADTX shares are up 86.8% at $0.30 during the market session on the last check Friday.

