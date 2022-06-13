by

Optinose Inc OPTN announced the statistically significant benefits of XHANCE in the ReOpen2 trial for the symptoms co-primary endpoint and the CT scan co-primary endpoint.

Significant improvement was seen in patients with chronic sinusitis who did not have nasal polyps treated with both doses of XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray compared to a vehicle Exhalation Delivery System (placebo).

Optinose's XHANCE Meets Primary Endpoints In Chronic Sinusitis Trial. The co-primary endpoints were a patient-reported composite symptom score measured at week 4 and an objective measure of disease in the sinus cavities at week 24.

The safety profile and tolerability of XHANCE in this trial were generally consistent with its currently labeled safety profile.

When pre-planned analyses are completed, detailed results from ReOpen2 will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal and presented at future medical meetings.

Price Action: OPTN shares are up 34.60% at $2.49 during the market session on the last check Monday.

