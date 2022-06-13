ñol

Optinose Stock Moves Higher On Positive Second Chronic Sinusitis Phase 3 Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 11:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Optinose Inc OPTN announced the statistically significant benefits of XHANCE in the ReOpen2 trial for the symptoms co-primary endpoint and the CT scan co-primary endpoint. 
  • Significant improvement was seen in patients with chronic sinusitis who did not have nasal polyps treated with both doses of XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray compared to a vehicle Exhalation Delivery System (placebo). 
  • Related: Optinose's XHANCE Meets Primary Endpoints In Chronic Sinusitis Trial.
  • The co-primary endpoints were a patient-reported composite symptom score measured at week 4 and an objective measure of disease in the sinus cavities at week 24.
  • The safety profile and tolerability of XHANCE in this trial were generally consistent with its currently labeled safety profile. 
  • When pre-planned analyses are completed, detailed results from ReOpen2 will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal and presented at future medical meetings.
  • Price Action: OPTN shares are up 34.60% at $2.49 during the market session on the last check Monday.

