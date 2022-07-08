RVL Pharma Issues Interim Q2 Sales From Its Droopy Eye Treatment

- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc RVLP announced preliminary Q2 FY22 sales from Upneeq of $8.4 million, up 42% sequentially.
- Upneeq (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) is an approved ophthalmic solution for blepharoptosis or droopy eyelids.
- The company also announced that from February through June of 2022, it had received orders from approximately 2,200 cumulative unique medical aesthetics practices.
- RVL Pharma also reaffirmed its Q4 Upneeq sales guidance of $20 million - $25 million.
- "As planned and previously announced, we expect to significantly expand our medical aesthetics salesforce by mid to late July and believe that we are well-positioned to build on our momentum and achieve our fourth quarter 2022 net sales projection," said CEO Brian Markison.
- Price Action: RVLP shares closed 4.93% higher at $1.49 on Thursday.
