ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

RVL Pharma Issues Interim Q2 Sales From Its Droopy Eye Treatment

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 8, 2022 6:33 AM | 1 min read
  • RVL Pharmaceuticals plc RVLP announced preliminary Q2 FY22 sales from Upneeq of $8.4 million, up 42% sequentially.
  • Upneeq (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) is an approved ophthalmic solution for blepharoptosis or droopy eyelids.
  • The company also announced that from February through June of 2022, it had received orders from approximately 2,200 cumulative unique medical aesthetics practices. 
  • RVL Pharma also reaffirmed its Q4 Upneeq sales guidance of $20 million - $25 million.
  • Related: Osmotica Pharma Announces Rebranding As RVL Pharma, Issues Q4 Sales Outlook.
  • "As planned and previously announced, we expect to significantly expand our medical aesthetics salesforce by mid to late July and believe that we are well-positioned to build on our momentum and achieve our fourth quarter 2022 net sales projection," said CEO Brian Markison.
  • Price Action: RVLP shares closed 4.93% higher at $1.49 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceHealth CareGeneral