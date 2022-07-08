RVL Pharma Issues Interim Q2 Sales From Its Droopy Eye Treatment

by

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc RVLP announced preliminary Q2 FY22 sales from Upneeq of $8.4 million, up 42% sequentially.

announced preliminary Q2 FY22 sales from Upneeq of $8.4 million, up 42% sequentially. Upneeq (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) is an approved ophthalmic solution for blepharoptosis or droopy eyelids.

The company also announced that from February through June of 2022, it had received orders from approximately 2,200 cumulative unique medical aesthetics practices.

RVL Pharma also reaffirmed its Q4 Upneeq sales guidance of $20 million - $25 million.

Related: Osmotica Pharma Announces Rebranding As RVL Pharma, Issues Q4 Sales Outlook.

Osmotica Pharma Announces Rebranding As RVL Pharma, Issues Q4 Sales Outlook. "As planned and previously announced, we expect to significantly expand our medical aesthetics salesforce by mid to late July and believe that we are well-positioned to build on our momentum and achieve our fourth quarter 2022 net sales projection," said CEO Brian Markison.

Price Action: RVLP shares closed 4.93% higher at $1.49 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.